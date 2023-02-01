Volleyball Club World Championships to be held in India for first time

New Delhi [india], January 31 (ANI): Volleyball World and Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) announced India as the host nation for the Men's Club World Championships for two years in partnership with the Prime Volleyball League, India's top professional volleyball league.

As the host nation, the winners of the Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the tournaments, where they will face fierce competition against established clubs from the top volleyball nations from around the globe like Italy, Brazil, Iran etc.

The championships will be staged between December 6 and 10, 2023. The host city will be announced later this year.

The tournament will bring the best of international volleyball to India, where the sport is seeing a rise since the commencement of the Prime Volleyball League in 2022, a release said.

Season 1 of the league saw a cumulative TV viewership of 133 million in India alone and managed to reach over 84 million fans on digital platforms, it said.



For over 20 years, the Volleyball Club World Championships have featured the best men's professional clubs from around the world, competing for the title of World Champions and a share of over USD 350,000 in prize money, the release said.

FIVB President Ary da Silva Graca Filho said, "The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men's club volleyball to India for the first time ever. With the top clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and incredible athlete performances."

"We are thrilled to have the Club World Champs being held for the first time in the subcontinent," said Finn Taylor - CEO of Volleyball World.

"This tournament is known for its exciting and competitive matches, and we are delighted to give fans in India, and around the world, via Volleyball World TV, the opportunity to watch the best clubs and athletes compete at the highest level."

Mr Thomas Muthoot, owner of Kochi Blue Spikers and Chairman of the Prime Volleyball League board said, "This is great news for our League as it will encourage every team in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to give their best so that they can play at the Club World Championships. Also, this global event will surely create more excitement for Indian volleyball fans as they will witness the best volleyball action on Indian soil." (ANI)

