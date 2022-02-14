Volleyball Federation of India to announce inaugural Indian Volleyball League

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 14 (ANI): Volleyball Federation of India, the governing body for the Olympic sport of Volleyball in India, announced the inaugural season of the Indian Volleyball League (IVL). The IVL, tentatively scheduled to kick-start around June-July 2022, will be the premier volleyball league in the country, sanctioned both by the Asian Volleyball Confederation and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The IVL also proposes to have six to eight new franchisees representing various cities across India. The teams will have a mix of top players from the Indian national team along with talented players from various states as well as a host of top international players in its roster for the inaugural season. Indian Volleyball is set to make rapid strides both in India as well as the international markets.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Achyuta Samanta, Member of Parliament & President, Volleyball Federation of India said, "It is a momentous occasion for Indian Volleyball, and we are thrilled to have a globally respected brand like Discovery on board with us. We are sure they will help us take the league to places and together we aim to uplift the standard of the sport in the near future as one of the top international volleyball leagues globally."



Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, Zonal Executive Vice-President, Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), and Chairman, Indian Volleyball League said that he is very happy that Eurosport India - Discovery Network's premium sports channel has come forward to partner with Indian Volleyball League which will go a long way in developing the game of Volleyball in India. He also said that the young Volleyball players in India will benefit a lot and surely this Indian Volleyball League will become a rousing hit in India and abroad.

The proposed Indian Volleyball League will be an annual feature in the global volleyball calendar and will soon announce the process of applying for the ownership of new franchises through the official website of the Indian Volleyball League& Volleyball Federation of India.

Volleyball, a fast-paced exciting sport enjoys popularity across India and with Eurosport India. The audience will also be able to LIVE stream the league at the discovery+ app. (ANI)

