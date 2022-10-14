WADA Athlete Biological Passport Symposium: Athlete Biological Passport programme highlighted

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) & National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) India are hosting the 3rd edition of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) Symposium from October 12 to 14 here at The Ashok, New Delhi.

During the discussion Associate Director ABP, WADA, Dr Reid Aikin stated the status of ABP in 2022. He discussed the role of ABP, how the ABP units are working, what are the developments under progress in athlete passport program and how the scenario of ABP has changed since 2018 to till date.

Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), a powerful anti-doping tool that monitors selected biological variables over time to reveal the effects of doping rather than attempting to detect the doping substance or method itself. It works against doping through enhanced target testing and analysis, investigations, deterrence, and as indirect evidence for use of prohibited methods or substances.

Round table discussion about recent trends, successes and challenges of ABP program was held amongst the galaxy of ABP experts and focused on the need to implement the ABP program. Discussions on ABP included need to create a robust legal framework. The major challenges elaborated were resources, funding and reactive follow up testing. The future endeavours of ABP program were also discussed.

An important point of discussion was the likely medical conditions noticed while handling athlete biological passports and the recommendations to be adopted when such cases are reported.

Two case studies were also discussed for building the passport case in a stepwise manner.

Another interesting topic was the reported cases of sample swapping and how to handle these cases using new tools.



New Blood Steroid Markers and their need of implementation were explained during discussions.

The symposium brought together the athlete biological passport experts across the world to deliberate upon recent trends, successes and challenges with the ABP, evolving strategic testing for the ABP and working towards the detection and eradication of doping in sports through APMUs.

The first WADA ABP Symposium was hosted by the Anti-Doping Lab Qatar (ADLQ) in November 2015, in Doha, Qatar. The second WADA ABP Symposium was organized by the Italian Federation of Sports Medicine (FMSI) and was held from 5-7 November 2018, in Rome, Italy.

In the third edition being held in India, over 200 participants from 56 countries including WADA Officials, representatives and Experts from National Anti-Doping Organizations, Athlete Passport Management Units (APMUs) and WADA Accredited Laboratories are participating in the Symposium.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports inaugurated the WADA Athlete Biological Passport Symposium 2022 at The Ashok, New Delhi, jointly organised by NADA and NDTL India. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Government of India, Reid Aikin, Associate Director ABP, WADA, Mr. Kazuhiro Hayashi, Director, Asia/ Oceania, WADA, Dr.Norbert Baume, Senior Manager ABP, WADA, Ritu Sain, DG & CEO, NADA India and Dr. PL Sahu, Director, NDTL India were present for the ceremony.

Thakur in his special address during the inaugural session, highlighted India's vision and commitment for clean sports. Hosting the ABP symposium demonstrates India's capabilities and willingness to contribute towards promoting dope free sports in a bigger way. The event is special for India as the country is celebrating 75 years of independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Sujata Chaturvedi presented India's efforts to strengthen the sporting ecosystem, infrastructure and opportunities. She appreciated the key role that NADA India is playing towards ensuring Fair Play. The symposium on the ABP theme is instrumental in equipping anti-doping community with scientific tools to deter doping. (ANI)

