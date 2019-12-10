WADA has sent the right message by banning Russia: Vijender Singh

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Boxer Vijender Singh on Tuesday hailed World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision to ban Russia from the international sport after finding them guilty of doping violations.

WADA had handed a four-year ban to Russia from participating and hosting major sporting events over its involvement in a doping scandal.

This means that Russia will not take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 2022 Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"It's a good thing, penalties need to be imposed on those who do wrong by the game. They have sent a straight forward message that whoever violates WADA's rules, will face consequences," Vijender told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was appointed as the brand ambassador of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday.

Vijender said that Shetty is a fitness freak and it is good that he has appointed as the brand ambassador.

"It is a good thing that Sunil Shetty has been appointed as the brand ambassador of NADA. He is a fitness freak guy, I wish him good luck," Vijender said.

The pugilist also said that he will try to put his best foot forward in trying to secure a place for himself at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I will try my best to reach the Tokyo Olympics. There are many terms and conditions, I cannot fulfil all these conditions now, I have done that in the past, I believe in straight talk, I do not like beating around the bush. Have 2-3 trials, and get it done with," Vijender said.

As an 18-year-old, Vijender represented his homeland as a light welterweight at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Four years later, at the Beijing Olympics and fighting as a middleweight, Singh captured a bronze medal to become India's first Olympic boxing medalist.

During the 2008 Olympics, he defeated Badou Jack, a current light heavyweight contender, and former two-weight world champion.

Singh went on to capture bronze at the 2009 World Championships (where he defeated current top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko), gold at the 2010 Asian Games, and qualified for the 2012 Olympics. (ANI)

