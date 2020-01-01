WADA releases list of prohibited substances in 2020

Montreal [Canada], Jan 1 (ANI): World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday released a list of substances and methods that are prohibited in 2020.

The list constitutes Anabolic agents like androgenic steroids, peptide hormones, growth factors, and mimetics like Erythropoietin (EPO), beta-2 agonists including all optical isomers like Fenoterol and Formoterol.

The presence in urine of salbutamol in excess of 1000 ng/mL or formoterol in excess of 40 ng/mL is not consistent with therapeutic use of the substance and will be considered as an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) unless the Athlete proves, through a controlled pharmacokinetic study, that the abnormal result was the consequence of a therapeutic dose (by inhalation) up to the maximum dose indicated above.

The list also barred hormone and metabolic modulators, diuretics and masking agents, as well as other substances with a similar chemical structure or similar biological effects.

All-natural and synthetic cannabinoids are prohibited, glucocorticoids are prohibited when administered by oral, intravenous, intramuscular or rectal routes.

WADA's compliance review committee (CRC) had suggested several sanctions because of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) failure to cooperate fully during probes into Russian sport, CNN had reported.

WADA's executive committee decided to uphold the recommendations at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It is being alleged that Russia manipulated a database to delete some test results and fabricate other data.

Three years ago, Russia was caught in one of the most controversial doping programs in sports history.

In the program, Russian anti-doping experts and members of the country's intelligence service replaced urine samples tainted by performance-enhancing drugs with clean urine at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (ANI)

