Wait for a medal at the BWF World Championships extended for Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun

Tokyo [Japan], August 26 (ANI): The winning run of Indian shuttlers Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun came to a halt in the quarterfinals of the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships today.

The match was a one-sided affair with the Indians being unable to find answers for the array of shots thrown at them. It ended in just 35 minutes with the experienced duo of Ahsan and Setiawan winning in straight sets 21-8, 21-14.

Fighting for a podium finish, the Indian pair was looking to create an upset in the quarterfinals. They were faced with the uphill task of winning against the world number three duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Being on a winning run in the tournament, the pair was expected to give the Indonesians a run for their money. But, the three-time BWF World champions lived up to their expectation and won the match in straight sets without breaking a sweat.



Playing on court one, the Indians were no match for the brilliant skills of the previous edition's champions (2013,2015 and 2019). The Indians lacked the gameplay to edge past the Indonesians and it was evident in the way they played the game.

The experienced duo of Ahsan and Setiawan have assured a medal to their name by reaching the semifinals.

Earlier, the Indian pair had defeated the Singaporean pair of KH Loh and H Terry making a sensational comeback after losing the first set to win the match 18-21, 21-15, and 21-16.

The other men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy made history on by becoming the first Indian men's pair to secure a medal in BWF World Championships after defeating the Japanese duo of Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarterfinals.

Playing on court 2, the Indian duo won the match 24-22, 15-21, 21-14. (ANI)

