Was my dream to receive Arjuna Award from President: Pramod Bhagat

Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat
ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:29 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): After receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Saturday said it was his dream of getting the honour from the President of India.
"I am very happy after receiving the Arjuna Award. It was my dream to receive Arjuna Award from President which has been fulfilled," Bhagat told reporters.
Bhagat was conferred with Arjuna Award on August 29 from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Bhagat also received the Biju Patnaik Award and while expressing elation over it, he said: "This is the first time that a Biju Patnaik Award has been given to a para-athlete. I think next time as well the award will be given to a para-athlete."
Bhagat won a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Bhagat said he is now focusing to clinch a gold medal in the Olympics.
"My next aim is 2020 Olympics which is going to be held in Japan and I have started preparation for it and I think I will bring a gold medal in it," Bhagat said.
When asked about the challenges that he faced while preparing for the sport, Bhagat said: "In life, there are many challenges and even daily life, there are challenges but the one who moves forward through challenges is a champion." (ANI)

