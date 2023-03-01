Watch: Neeraj Chopra trains in South Africa for upcoming season

Potchefstroom [South Africa], March 1 (ANI): Star Indian javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was seen training in Potchefstroom, South Africa for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to social media platform Twitter to share visuals of Neeraj doing exercises and honing his javelin throwing skills. His training has been funded under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), which aims to support Indian athletes in their aim to win medals for India at the Olympics.

"Catch an exclusive glimpse of Olympic & #TOPSchemeAthelete, @Neeraj_chopra1's training session in Potchefstroom, South Africa. His exquisite training here has been funded under TOPS! Keep going rockstar!," tweeted SAI Media.

Fans of Neeraj can see Neeraj in action at the World Athletics Championships in August, Asian Games 2022 in China in September and Diamond League, an elite athletics competition.

2022 was an amazing year for Neeraj, though he missed out on Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury.

In June, he new national record and finished with a silver medal with a throw of 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, bettering his own previous national record of 88.07 meters which he had set in Patiala in March last year.

In June again, he gave another sterling performance as he clinched gold in the 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland. Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions.

At the World Athletics Championships in July, Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming only the second Indian and the first male track and field athlete to take home a medal. He finished second and won the silver medal, realising his aim of winning a World medal with a throw of 88.13 metres. Anju Bobby George won a bronze medal for India in the long jump competition before Neeraj.

In September, Chopra made history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

He now holds the male javelin record thanks to a throw in the Stockholm Diamond League that measured 89.94 metres, with which he broke his own record. He clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record. (ANI)