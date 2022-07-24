We are proud of you: PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal at World Athletics C'ships

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lavished praise on Neeraj Chopra after he clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

"In today's #WorldAthleticsChampionships Neeraj Chopra Ji created history by winning silver medal in Javelin throw event. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to you for this unforgettable achievement that is bringing glory to India. We are proud of you. Jai Hind! @Neeraj_chopra1," tweeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote, "Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event!"

"Historic Silver Medal for #India Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins historic Silver Medal at World Athletics Championship after Olympics. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1. Your hard work has paid off & you've given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics," tweeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.

The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

On the other hand, World Championships debutant Rohit Yadav finished at the 10th position after making attempts of 78.72m, 78.05m and 77.95m. (ANI)