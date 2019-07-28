Representative Image
Representative Image

We are with IOA, says NRAI on 2022 CWG boycott plan

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:29 IST

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The National Rifle Association (NRAI) of India has backed the Indian Olympic Association's proposal to completely boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games, for excluding shooting from the sporting event.
NRAI Secretary Rajeev Bhatia and General Secretary DV Seetharama Rao on Sunday said the NRAI has faith in Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and will back whatever decicion the IOA takes.
This comes after Indian Olympic Association IOA President Narinder Batra wrote to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the 2022 CWG games in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.
"We are a national sports federation, we are a part of the IOA so whatever action IOA is taking, we have to back them. We are with IOA. We are number one in the world now in shooting. We have gone ahead of China and the UK. The government will eventually take the final call," Rao, General Secretary, NRAI told ANI.
"It's a good step taken by IOA President, shooters are looking positively at this that something positive will come out. Whatever action IOA takes, we will support them. Everybody is disappointed as shooters are losing a big opportunity, everyone wants to win medals," Bhatia, Secretary, NRAI told ANI.
In the letter addressed to Rijiju, Batra said that the IOA has decided that India will not attend the Congress of CWG in Kigali, Rwanda, from September 3 to 5 later this year.
He added that the IOA has come to a decision that names of Rajeev Mehta and Namdev Shirgaonker for VP Regional and Member Sports Committee, respectively, will be withdrawn from the CWG election.
"We want to express our protest by not taking part in 2022 CWG Games in the UK to make the CWG understand that India is not prepared to take India bashing anymore and the people with a particular mindset in the CWG need to understand that India got its independence in 1947 and India is not a colony of anyone anymore and is now the 5th largest economy in the world and by far the fastest-growing economy in the world," the letter had said.
The IOA president further said that India bagged most of the medals in shooting category and by removing it India's position will come down.
In 2010 CWG, India had finished second in overall medals tally and total medals won in the shooting only were 30. In 2018, India had finished third with 16 medals in shooting.
"By removing shooting from CWG 2022 the medal ranking of India will go down from third in 2018 to anywhere between fifth to eighth in CWG 2022 and the total number of medals won in 2018, that is, 66 will also come down," the letter had said.
"Even though the government, NSF and IOA will be working hard for CWG 2022, the impression that will go down is of bad performance because the overall number of total medals may come down along with the overall ranking based on medal's won," it added.
Batra also highlighted that India does not have a single member in the CWG Executive Council or in any functional committees of CWG.
"It will be very interesting to note that India does not have even a single member in CWG Executive Council and nor does it have a single member in any of the functional committees of CWG," the letter had said.
Batra, however, acknowledged that the issue is yet to be discussed with athletes, stakeholders and government.
He said that whenever India's position is good in shooting either goalposts are shifted or rules are changed.
"We have been noticing over the period of time that wherever India seems to get a grip of the game and performing well, then somehow we find that either the goalposts are shifted or rules are changed. We feel it is time for us in IOA/India to start asking tough questions and start taking positions," the letter said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:20 IST

No difficulty in going to Pakistan to participate in Davis Cup:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): After confirming India's participation in the Davis Cup slated to be played in Pakistan in September this year, All India Tennis Association's (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Sunday said that there is no difficulty in going to Pakistan to t

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Australia set sight to win T20I series against England

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott says that they are not in a mood to keep things lightly despite winning the Ashes as he aims to win the three-match T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:56 IST

I'd definitely play Pattinson at Lord's: David Saker

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia and England fast-bowling coach David Saker feels that James Pattinson is a must for the Australian side during the second Test match against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:52 IST

Conte hints at Lukaku's move to Inter Milan

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte dropped a hint regarding Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku's potential move to the club amid rumours saying that the club is working to complete the squad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:22 IST

Indian blind cricket team thrash Jamaica by 10 wicket in 2nd T20I

Kingston [Jamaica], July 28 (ANI): Indian blind cricket team defeated Jamaica by 10 wickets in the second T20I match to win the two-match T20I series here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:21 IST

West Indies tour: No pre-departure press conference by Indian team

Mumbai [India], July 28 (ANI): Before leaving for the West Indies tour, the Indian team will not hold any pre-departure press conference, a BCCI source said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:03 IST

Manchester United have quality but no experience: Nemanja Matic

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic feels that despite having quality his club lacks experience and to win titles a club must possess both.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:41 IST

Top-order problems have been there for last six-seven years:...

Dubai [UAE], July 28 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, England's coach Trevor Bayliss has said that the team has been hampered by the top-order problems since last six or seven years, saying you don't have to be Einstein to work that out.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:53 IST

Melbourne recognises Australia Women's Ashes victory

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): As Australia's women's team sealed its Ashes victory over England, various landmarks in Melbourne lit up in green and gold, the team's colours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:14 IST

Pointless to argue whether ICC was right on not: Masakadza on...

London [UK], July 28 (ANI): Following the ICC's decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket, skipper Hamilton Masakadza has written a letter to the country's sports minister Kirsty Coventry, saying it is pointless to argue whether the cricketing body was right or not.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:02 IST

Indian team to travel to Pakistan to participate in Davis Cup

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup, All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee confirmed on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:41 IST

Teams arrive at Jaisalmer for Army Scout Masters Competition 2019

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): Army teams from six countries (Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan) have arrived in India for the upcoming fifth edition of the Army Scout Masters competition, slated to begin here from August 5.

Read More
iocl