We have issued advisory to all NSFs; asked them to avoid large gatherings: Sports Secretary

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya on Thursday said they have sent an advisory to all the National Sports Federations (NSFs) and asked them to avoid large gatherings as the spread of coronavirus continues to grow in the country.

"All National Sports Federations, including BCCI, have been asked to follow Health ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings due to coronavirus. We have sent the advisory to all," Julaniya told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government released a bulletin in which it said that there have been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 affected patients in the state.

"There are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state while the results of 77 samples are awaited. 12 lakh persons have been scanned for coronavirus infection on the international border adjoining the state. 15,000 people have been checked at the airport," the government stated in the bulletin.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

