We must stick to our professional duties: Rijiju to Boe

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that everybody should stick to their professional duties in the best interest of Indian sports. His comments came after badminton coach Mathias Boe urged the minister to intervene in actor Taapsee Pannu's matter as the Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids at her premises.

"Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports," Rijiju replied on Boe's tweet on Friday.



Taking to Twitter, Boe on Thursday wrote, "Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something."

In January, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) approved the request of India's badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -- ranked World No. 10 in men's doubles -- to rope in Boe of Denmark to train them in the run-up to the Olympics.

The raids, which started on Wednesday, continued on Thursday as well with the IT department carrying out searches at the commerce centre of KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee and film producer Vikas Bahl while carrying out searches at their offices and residences. (ANI)

