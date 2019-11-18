Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

We will form committee for Sports Code: Kiren Rijiju

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Committee for Sports Code will be formed so that the sports federations are run efficiently.
"We will form a committee for the Sports Code. This committee will be very credible. After the recommendation of the committee, I can say anything. We will bring the Sports Code, which will be acceptable to all. We cannot ignore anyone from the society," Rijiju told ANI.
"If I say a particular group member that you can't be a sports federation head that will be not good. In sports, only those can run (federations) who have the best knowledge of good administrative skills, accountability, transparency, and governance. These are the three parameters on which we will see, who can run sports federation in democracy," he added.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the new National Sports Code draft and has also raised questions over many articles that are part of the newly crafted draft.
Currently, the National Sports Code 2011 is in effect. The new National Sports Code was drafted in 2017.
The newly crafted draft proposed changes in the original 2011 code. It included the barring of ministers, Members of Parliament and legislative assemblies from holding office in the National Sports Federation and the IOA.
"IOA said they don't accept the old draft of Sports Code. So we will bring a new draft. After the consultation of all, we will bring a new Sports Code," Rijiju said.
"Since I assumed the office, I have informed all the federations not to indulge in any kind of unnecessary fight, which has a negative impact on sports and athletes. I don't want any sports federation to act like this and get suspended," he added.
In the World Para Athletics Championships that concluded last week in Dubai, India clinched a total of nine medals including two gold, two silver, and five bronze, thus recording their best-ever performance.
"I am very excited to see our para-athletes performing exceedingly well in the world championship. In Olympics and in other events also, our para-athletes do very well not only in athletics but in other sports as well," Rijiju said.

"In recent performances, they are doing very good. It is very special for us. From the government side, we have decided to extend all possible help to all the four categories, the regular Olympics, the Paralympics deaf, Special Olympics, and Paralympics," he added.
Rijiju met the members of the IOA and a delegation of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on November 14.
"See, a CGF delegate met me but the decision can't be taken there. I have conveyed my thoughts to them. Now they will discuss the issues in the CGF council. Then they will see what can be done. India's voice can't be ignored," Rijiju said.
When asked about his presence during the day/night Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata, he said: "The Parliament Session is going on. So I don't have time to go there but my best wishes are with the Indian team". (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:14 IST

Odisha: 33 Hockey players report at senior men national camp

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The 33 players named by Hockey India reported for the senior men's national camp at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:43 IST

India announces U19 squad for first, second one-dayer against Afghanistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India U19 squad for the first two matches of the one-day series against Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:05 IST

Kiren Rijiju felicitates World Para Athletics Championships medal winners

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the performance of the Indian para-athletes and felicitated them for their display in the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai that concluded last week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:25 IST

Not thinking about revenge, only points matter: Sunil Chhetri...

Muscat [Oman], Nov 18 (ANI): Ahead of India's clash against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Sunil Chhetri has said the team is not thinking about revenge and their only focus is to get the three points.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:03 IST

Vijender Singh to take on Charles Adamu in Rotunda Rumble 2 debut

Dubai [UAE], Nov 18 (ANI): After a successful US debut, India's knockout king Vijender Singh is all set for his next challenge against former Ghanaian Olympian and two times Commonwealth Super Middleweight Champion Charles Adamu in the Rotunda Rumble 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:27 IST

Pooran will learn from his mistake: Steve Smith on ball-tampering

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith said that the West Indies player Nicholas Pooran will learn from his mistakes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed him a four-match suspension for ball-tampering.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:49 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed can come back to Pakistan team, says Imran Khan

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan hinted that Sarfaraz Ahmed can return to the team after he was dropped for the Australia tour.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:37 IST

Rajat Sharma takes up charge as DDCA president after ombudsman's order

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Rajat Sharma assumed the charge of the office of president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday after ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed put his and other officials' resignations on hold and asked them to continue in their respective r

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:45 IST

Challenge for batsmen, fun for bowlers: Madan Lal on pink-ball Test

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday said that the pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a challenge for the batsmen but it will be fun for the bowlers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:54 IST

Cricket Australia bans Emily Smith for one year

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday handed a one-year ban to Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Adam Voges certain of Ashton Agar's availability for final

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Western Australia head coach Adam Voges is certain that Ashton Agar will be available for the Marsh One-Day Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:28 IST

Recent trades are reflection of the challenges we are facing,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said that their recent trades have been made keeping in mind the challenges they face.

Read More
iocl