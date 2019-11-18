We will form committee for Sports Code: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Committee for Sports Code will be formed so that the sports federations are run efficiently.

"We will form a committee for the Sports Code. This committee will be very credible. After the recommendation of the committee, I can say anything. We will bring the Sports Code, which will be acceptable to all. We cannot ignore anyone from the society," Rijiju told ANI.

"If I say a particular group member that you can't be a sports federation head that will be not good. In sports, only those can run (federations) who have the best knowledge of good administrative skills, accountability, transparency, and governance. These are the three parameters on which we will see, who can run sports federation in democracy," he added.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has rejected the new National Sports Code draft and has also raised questions over many articles that are part of the newly crafted draft.

Currently, the National Sports Code 2011 is in effect. The new National Sports Code was drafted in 2017.

The newly crafted draft proposed changes in the original 2011 code. It included the barring of ministers, Members of Parliament and legislative assemblies from holding office in the National Sports Federation and the IOA.

"IOA said they don't accept the old draft of Sports Code. So we will bring a new draft. After the consultation of all, we will bring a new Sports Code," Rijiju said.

"Since I assumed the office, I have informed all the federations not to indulge in any kind of unnecessary fight, which has a negative impact on sports and athletes. I don't want any sports federation to act like this and get suspended," he added.

In the World Para Athletics Championships that concluded last week in Dubai, India clinched a total of nine medals including two gold, two silver, and five bronze, thus recording their best-ever performance.

"I am very excited to see our para-athletes performing exceedingly well in the world championship. In Olympics and in other events also, our para-athletes do very well not only in athletics but in other sports as well," Rijiju said.



"In recent performances, they are doing very good. It is very special for us. From the government side, we have decided to extend all possible help to all the four categories, the regular Olympics, the Paralympics deaf, Special Olympics, and Paralympics," he added.

Rijiju met the members of the IOA and a delegation of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on November 14.

"See, a CGF delegate met me but the decision can't be taken there. I have conveyed my thoughts to them. Now they will discuss the issues in the CGF council. Then they will see what can be done. India's voice can't be ignored," Rijiju said.

When asked about his presence during the day/night Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata, he said: "The Parliament Session is going on. So I don't have time to go there but my best wishes are with the Indian team". (ANI)

