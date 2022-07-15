Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli is set for debut at CWG 2022

Punjab [India] July 15 (ANI): At the SAI centre NSNIS Patiala, Achinta Sheuli can be seen constantly hustling and making his calm nature do the talking at every training session. Set for his debut at the Commonwealth Games later this month, the Bengal weightlifter has his priorities in place.

Achinta Sheuli is set to debut in Commonwealth Games later this month. The Bengal fighter lets his training speak for himself.

After years of hard work and passion, Achinata will be finally seen competing in the 73kg category in the Commonwealth Games later this month. Starting at the young age of 10, Achinta's weightlifting journey started with his brother with whom he used to go to the gym at a young age. Initially, it was just baithak (a modified squat) and don (a modified pushup) with lifting coming a bit later.



Due to a struggling family background with his dad working as labour, the discipline in Achinta to be successful one day was highest and that's what bought him to this stage after all the years. After their father's death in 2013, his brother Alok had to give up the dream of weightlifting himself while their mother took up the job as a tailor so that the everyday needs of the family are fulfilled. However, after all the hardship, Achinta was still focused on his dream and worked in silence to achieve it.



"Everyone is focused on phone nowadays. You need to have a target in life," Achinta told Sports Authority of India, showcasing the core values he harnessed over the years of his training.

"Many like to go to the gym to impress girls. I wanted to fight as my family background was not too good. I knew had to do face a lot of challenges and therefore, I tried improving step by step," he continued.

With a mindset of no-nonsense attitude, Achinta participated in his first weightlifting nationals in 2013 in Guwahati and came fourth. The 2018 Khelo India Youth Games gold medallist won the coveted yellow metal in the big stage at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, Apia, Samoa, in July 2019 in both the junior and senior categories.

Riding the winning momentum, Achinta went on and won six national records including, three in the senior group, on his way to a silver medal in the men's 73kg category of the Junior World Championships in Tashkent last year. Also in Tashkent, he became the 73kg champion at the Commonwealth Championships later last year.

Achinta is a part of the 12-member Indian Weightlifting contingent set to make an emphatic mark in Birmingham. Achinta, a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, and will make sure to make this opportunity count at Commonwealth Games 2022. The whole of India will be cheering the young star on as his blistering passion, discipline and desire will be on the show later this month. (ANI)

