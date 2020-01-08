Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur banned for four years for doping violation

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur has been banned for four years by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for a doping violation.

"The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has found Kaur guilty of anti-doping rule violation. She has been imposed a penalty of ineligibility for a period of 4 years," NADA said in a statement.

Kaur was tested positive earlier following intake of the prohibited non-specified substance. Her dope test sample was collected during 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship held at Vishakhapatnam by NADA Dope Control Officer.

Her sample analysis returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the presence of Prohibited Substance namely - Di-hydroxy-LGD-4033 (LGD 4033 METABOLITE), Selective Androgen Receptor Modulations (SARM), and Ostarine (Enobosarm). (ANI)

