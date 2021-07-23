We're all stronger together in this journey: Tendulkar tells Indian athletes

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Little Maestro Sachin Tendulkar has sent his best wishes to the Indian athletes ahead of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics which gets underway from Friday. With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will see India's highest-ever playing contingent competing.

"I would like to congratulate Team India's Olympians who've made it to the prestigious Tokyo 2020 Games," Tendulkar said in a video posted by the Olympics website.

"You have worked hard for many, many years made professional and personal sacrifices and continued to train despite facing difficult circumstances. But now the moment has come.



"May all of you cherish this opportunity to compete in Tokyo. We're all stronger together in this journey. My very best wishes to each and every one of you. The whole nation is rooting for you," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Master Blaster exhorted the Indian athletics contingent heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo to chase their dreams of winning medals for the country.

"Pressure will be your constant companion, but you have raised the expectations with your performance," Tendulkar told the 26 athletes in a virtual send-off ceremony.

"You have worked hard in these difficult times. And if nobody has any expectations of you as an athlete, you are in the wrong place. You will have heard that winning and losing are part of the sport. Let us win and let the others lose. When you wear the medal, see the Tricolour go up and hear the National Anthem, it will be the biggest moment of your life," he added.

In an inspirational address, Tendulkar recalled that when he was recovering from a tennis elbow and a shoulder surgery in 2004-05, he realised during practice in England that international athletes sometimes forget the primary reason they set out to play sport. (ANI)

