We're witnessing you making history: Vettel congratulates Hamilton

Istanbul [Turkey], November 15 (ANI): We're witnessing you making history, said Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel as he congratulated Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after the latter claimed his seventh World Championship.

Hamilton's astounding performance in the Turkish Grand Prix gave him his 10th victory of the season - and, more crucially, saw him clinch the seventh drivers' title of his career, to equal the record of Michael Schumacher.

The Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Vettel completed the podium after a thrilling race in Istanbul.



Formula 1 tweeted a video of Vettel congratulating Hamilton. "'We're witnessing you making history, man!' A memory to last forever as Sebastian Vettel congratulates his friend and rival @LewisHamilton," the tweet read.

Hamilton had started the race in sixth, risen to third midway through the first lap, and then dropped back to sixth by the end of Lap 1 after an error at Turn 9. But a decision to change his intermediate tyres just once saw Hamilton drive a masterful race to claim victory by over 25 seconds from Perez.

Behind Hamilton, a dramatic last lap saw Sergio Perez overtaken by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for P2, only for Leclerc to overcook it at Turn 12, with Perez retaking second as Vettel made it through on his teammate to claim a first podium of the season.

After the victory, Hamilton had said he is a 'bit lost for words'.

"Lewis: I am definitely a bit lost for words. A huge thanks to the team. To Team LH for sticking with me for all these years. And to my family. This is way, way beyond our dreams'," Formula 1 had tweeted. (ANI)

