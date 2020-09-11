WFI asks 12 wrestlers to return Khelo India medals, certificates after failing dope test

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has asked 12 wrestlers to return their Khelo India Games medals and certificate after failing dope tests conducted during the competition.

"Assistant Secretary of WFI Vinod Tomar has said that the government has asked us to get the medal and certificates back from athletes that is why we have directed concerned state association and wrestlers to do the needful," a WFI source told ANI.

Till now four editions of the Khelo India Games have been conducted by the Sports Authority of India. As per the NADA report, a total of 12 wrestlers have been found positive in the dope test in all four editions.

All these wrestlers are directed to return their medal and certificate to the WFI office by September 18, 2020.

All the concerned State Wrestling Associations are also requested to cooperate with the WFI in returning these certificates

The source also added that some of the athletes are now dope free but still they have to return the medal and certificate because it is an overall case of doping in the past four seasons of the Khelo India Games. (ANI)

