WFI trials: Ravi Dhaiya, Deepak Punia advance to Olympic qualifiers

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia on Friday advanced to the Olympic qualifiers after registering victories in their respective category matches in the ongoing Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) trials for the freestyle category.

Ravi Dahiya defeated Pankaj in the 57kg category to advance while Jitender outclassed Amit Dhankar in the 74kg category.

In the 86kg category, Punia emerged triumphant after defeating Pawan Saroha.

Satyawart Kadian created the biggest upset of the day as he defeated Mausam Khatri in the 97kg category.

In the 125kg category, Sumit Malik defeated Satender in the finals.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia had gained automatic qualification for the Olympic qualifiers in the 65kg category. (ANI)

