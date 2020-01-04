WFI trials: Sonam Malik stuns Sakshi Malik

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Two-time World Cadet champion Sonam Malik on Saturday stunned Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to book her place in the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Championship.

Sonam defeated Sakshi in the 62kg freestyle category. The trials provided another shock result as Pooja Danda suffered a defeat at the hands of Anshu Malik in the 57kg category.

Nirmala Devi (50kg), Kiran Godara (76kg), and Vinesh (53kg) also emerged triumphant in their respective matches.

The Selection Committee of WFI has decided that the wrestlers will be selected for Asia OG Qualifier subject to their performance in Ranking Series and 2020 Senior Asian Championship.

The trials in the Non-Olympic weight categories will be held next week. (ANI)

