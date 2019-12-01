Why coffee intake is good for sportspersons

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 1 (ANI): A recent research has found that intake of coffee helps in improving the speed of cycling in both men and women.

The study, which investigated the effect of coffee ingestion in a 5 km cycling trial, found that it had a positive effect on the time trial performance of both sexes.

The study's findings suggest that both men and women respond similarly to coffee and that coffee ingestion may be a practical source of caffeine prior to exercise to improve performance. The results of the study were published in the journal 'Nutrients'.

At first, the study was conducted on 38 participants (19 men, 19 women).

Participants restricted coffee consumption for 12 hours before drinking either: coffee providing 3mg.kg-1 of caffeine, a placebo in water or nothing as a control.

In a 5km cycling time trial, following coffee ingestion, the performance of both men and women improved by approximately nine seconds and six seconds as compared to those who had either taken the placebo or the control.

No differences in performance were observed between the placebo and control.

The study contributes to the growing body of research that highlights the ergogenic benefit of coffee ingestion. Till date, much of the research on this topic has focused only on anhydrous caffeine and on men. (ANI)