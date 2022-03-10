WIAA Women's 'Rally to the Valley' to be held on March 12

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Continuing the celebration of Women's Week, the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) Women's 'Rally to the Valley' will be held on Saturday.

The main purpose of the rally is to spread the message of women empowerment and women's safety in continuation of International Women's Day.

The immensely popular annual event organized by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), had witnessed participation in large numbers by women from different walks of life across the city in its previous editions.

The all-women car rally is scheduled to commence from World Drive BKC, Mumbai at 08:00 am and proceed through the city's major Mumbai landmarks before concluding at Taj - The Gateway Ambad Nashik. Smooth drive with safety volunteers to be stationed throughout the route.



"WIAA's prime focus is creating awareness in society about Women Empowerment and road safety. With this rally, we have taken the initiative to create awareness about women's safety on roads, in public transport and in public places. Women are capable of acing any role and this rally is organized to give them a platform to celebrate Women's Week," Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman, WIAA, said in a statement.

The WIAA car rally is held annually to support the cause of women's safety since this is a recurring issue day after day. The rally aims to draw attention to the growing number of attacks on women in recent times.

The aim is to help women voice concerns for their safety and demand a safe city where they are treated equally and with dignity. At a time when women are seen breaking stereotypes and setting benchmarks in each and every field, this rally is an attempt to bring them together to celebrate their strength and glory in continuation of the International Women's Day.

Participants from the Indian Navy, Army, Airforce, Highway Traffic Police Maharashtra, Regional Transport Department and other local participants from Mumbai are eligible to take part in the rally.

The winners from the 2020 edition of the rally will also be awarded in this year's award ceremony, as it could not be held earlier. (ANI)

