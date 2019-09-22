Boxer Amit Panghal (Photo/ Amit Panghal Twitter)
Boxer Amit Panghal (Photo/ Amit Panghal Twitter)

Will always strive to win medals for the country: Amit Panghal

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships, Amit Panghal on Saturday said that he will always strive to win medals for the country.
The 23-year-old boxer posted a video on Twitter and said "I hoped for gold, but I lacked in some departments today. But I will work very hard to overcome my weakness. I will always strive to win medals for the country, winning awards is not a big deal, but winning medals will always be my prime focus. It is good for boxing in the country as we are winning medals continuously".


Panghal had to settle for a silver medal in the championships as he lost the final match to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.
Zoirov defeated Pangal in the summit clash 5-0 in the 52-kg weight category.
Panghal on Friday had become the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the championships. He
defeated Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semi-finals in the 52-kg weight category.
Earlier on Friday, Manish Kaushik had to settle for the bronze medal as he lost 0-5 in the semi-final clash against reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.
With this, Kaushik joined Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), to win the World Championships bronze for India. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:18 IST

Behrendorff likely to undergo lower spine surgery

London [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): After getting ruled out from Sussex Cricket, Australia seamer Jason Behrendorff is likely to undergo lower spine surgery to prolong his career in the sport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 21:34 IST

Premier League: Bernando hits hattrick as Manchester City thrash Watford

Manchester [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Manchester City thrashed Watford FC 8-0 in the ongoing Premier League on Saturday here at the Etihad Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:56 IST

Amit Panghal loses World Boxing Championships finals, settles for silver

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 21 (ANI): Amit Panghal on Saturday had to settle for a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships as he lost the final match to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:12 IST

Paul Pogba is a world class player, says Usain Bolt

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Sprinter Usain Bolt on Saturday termed Manchester United's striker Paul Pogba as a 'world-class player' and said Marcus Rashford is on his way to becoming one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:57 IST

Chris Gayle turns 40, cricket fraternity showers heartfelt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Warm birthday wishes poured in for West Indies stalwart Chris Gayle from across the cricketing fraternity as the southpaw turns 40 today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:50 IST

I'm not thinking about leaving Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said he is not thinking about leaving the club and is only focusing on winning the upcoming game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:41 IST

Juventus announce squad for Verona match

Turin [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Juventus announced a 21-man squad for their upcoming match against Verona.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:17 IST

Ministry of Sports to create 20 National Centres of Excellence

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ministry of Sports will create 20 National Centres of Excellence (NCE) in order to groom athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Every Centre of Excellence will designate funds for four to six specific sports.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

David Boon appointed as match referee for Pak-SL series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer David Boon has been appointed as the match referee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming T20I and ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

Deepak Punia advances to World Wrestling Championships final

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian wrestler Deepak Punia reached the final of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2 in the 86 kg weight category here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Kanpur: 4th Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After three successful annual editions of the futuristic Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship, the tournament is back with its fourth edition starting in Kanpur from September 22 at the Hockey Complex here in Green Park Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Usain Bolt admits being 'a big Ronaldo fan'

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi despite calling both of them 'footballing geniuses'.

Read More
iocl