Will always strive to win medals for the country: Amit Panghal

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships, Amit Panghal on Saturday said that he will always strive to win medals for the country.

The 23-year-old boxer posted a video on Twitter and said "I hoped for gold, but I lacked in some departments today. But I will work very hard to overcome my weakness. I will always strive to win medals for the country, winning awards is not a big deal, but winning medals will always be my prime focus. It is good for boxing in the country as we are winning medals continuously".



Panghal had to settle for a silver medal in the championships as he lost the final match to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.

Zoirov defeated Pangal in the summit clash 5-0 in the 52-kg weight category.

Panghal on Friday had become the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the championships. He

defeated Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semi-finals in the 52-kg weight category.

Earlier on Friday, Manish Kaushik had to settle for the bronze medal as he lost 0-5 in the semi-final clash against reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.

With this, Kaushik joined Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), to win the World Championships bronze for India. (ANI)