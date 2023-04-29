"Will FIR get us justice?" says Indian wrestler Satyawart Kadian

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Indian wrestler Satyawart Kadian raised a question about whether FIR against the Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harrasment case is enough to deliver the justice that they have been seeking for the past three months.

While speaking to ANI Satyawart emphasized on the fact that the FIR should have been registered on the very first day. He further went on to state the demands of the wrestlers which is that wrestling must be separated from politics and future of women wrestlers should be secure.

"It is good that FIR has been registered. What will we get from the FIR? Will FIR get us justice? Delhi Police should have lodged an FIR on the very first day. Our on-paper fight has just started. Let's see what our legal team and coaches have to say. We are demanding that wrestling must be separated from politics and future of our women wrestlers should be secured," Satyawart Kadian, Wrestler on FIR registered against WFI President Chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh



Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexual harassment until he is sent behind bars.

Over the last six days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site near Jantar Mantar in the national capital. But now according to Bajrang Punia, the wrestlers are being asked to sleep on the road as they continue to protest.

"Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court," Wrestler Bajrang Punia on registering FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi.

On Friday, star grappler Phogat appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the WFI chief from all positions.

"We don't trust Delhi police, they took 6 days to register an FIR. We'll see what they do. We are adamant about our stand to imprison the WFI President. I appeal to the Prime Minister of India to remove the WFI president from all his responsibilities. This is related to all the sports and I'd urge them to come out in our support and I want to stay in touch with all of them. This is when you safeguard the future of sports and athletes in the country. All the renowned sports people should come out and support us and save Indian sports. If they don't come out today, they'll never be able to safeguard India's sporting culture," Vinesh Phogat said at the press conference. (ANI)

