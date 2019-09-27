Sarita Devi
Sarita Devi

Will reply critics with better performance in World Championships: Sarita Devi

Nitin Srivastava | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 17:57 IST

By Nitin Srivastava
New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Boxer Sarita Devi is confident of better performance in the upcoming World Championships and on Friday said that she will reply to critics with her performance.
"The World Championships is the biggest opportunity for me to prove myself despite the fact of my age. I will not be able to play next time but this time I'll try to give my best," Sarita told ANI.
"As the Olympics is nearing, there is growing criticism that Sarita can't perform. I feel bad but I'm taking it as a challenge and will do better. I have been playing for India since a long time and have brought so many medals to make the country proud," she added.
The International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women's World Boxing Championships will be held in Ulan-Ude, Russia from October 3 to 13.
"In 2018, my mother passed away and I was fully demoralised. I stayed away from boxing but my husband told me that I should continue my game. I came back but I failed in trials because I was not mentally and physically fit. Then I asked Sports Federation of India (SAI) and Boxing Federation of India (BAI) and they gave me a chance and I proved myself by winning a medal in Asian Championships," Sarita said.
"I am very passionate as none of the boxers dominated against me. But I lost the bout for some reason but I never thought that I will quit boxing. I have prepared well for this World Championships. I will reply to my critics with my better performance," she added.
Speaking about discipline, Sarita said that being a senior player she never comes late for practice. She is particular about following rules strictly.
"New faces should come up and make the country proud. I remember, for the Asian Games, my coach asked me to skip the tournament but the new girl couldn't do anything so I was very disappointed," Sarita said.

Talking about the equation between Mary Kom and her, she said: "Mary Kom has more responsibilities and challenges so we didn't get much time to talk but yes our equation is good." (ANI)

