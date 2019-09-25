Boxer Amit Panghal
Boxer Amit Panghal

Will try my best to win gold in Tokyo Olympics: Amit Panghal

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:35 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championship, Amit Panghal on Wednesday said he will work hard to excel in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"I am happy for the silver, but I would have been happier if that was gold. Nevertheless, I have scripted history and will try my best to win gold in the Tokyo Olympics," said Panghal.
The boxer had to settle for a silver medal in the World Boxing Championship after losing the final to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov.
"In the finals, I was not able to land punches with much power but I will give a tough fight to the same opponent in the future," Panghal said.
Lauding Panghal's brilliant performance in the tournament, coach Anil Dhankhar said: "Just like Amit scripted history in the World Boxing Championships, he will again do the same in the Tokyo Olympics."
Panghal on Friday had become the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the championships.
"He had prepared well, he was training for the Championship for the past six months but still got defeated. He will try to make up for the loss in the Tokyo Olympics," said Panghal's father Bijendra. (ANI)

