Ace shuttler PV Sindhu speaking to reporters on Wednesday
Ace shuttler PV Sindhu speaking to reporters on Wednesday

Winning gold at Tokyo Olympics main focus now, says PV Sindhu

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday said that her main focus now is to win gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
"Right now my focus is on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and my main aim is to work hard and give my best at the Olympics," Sindhu told reporters.
"My ultimate aim is to get gold, but it is not going to be easy and I need to work hard," she added.
She made these statements on the sidelines of an event where she was felicitated by the Kerala State Government. The Kerala Olympic Association President V Sunil handed over the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to Sindhu.
Speaking further about her performance at the Korea open, she asserted that she learned from the game and expects to perform better in the future.
"I was happy with my performance, but then you win some you lose some. I learn from my game and hopefully, I will do well in the Denmark Open," said Sindhu.
Sindhu was knocked out of the Korea Open in the first round.
On August 25, the 24-year-old became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:48 IST

Double points for away Test win: Virat Kohli on World Test Championship

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday suggested that a team winning an away test match should get more points in World Test championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:20 IST

Bumrah an inspiration for young boys and girls, says Nita Ambani

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has lauded India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and went on to call the bowler an inspiration for young boys and girls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:01 IST

Ashwin, Jadeja our first choice, says Virat Kohli

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are India's first choice as spinners in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:25 IST

Lovlina Borgohain enters quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing...

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 9 (ANI): India's Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:00 IST

'We'll come off pitch together': Harry Kane leads England's...

Leeds [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): England football skipper Harry Kane has decided to take the fight against racism in his own hands, as he is prepared to lead his team off the field if players suffer racial abuse in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:54 IST

Kerala govt felicitates shuttler PV Sindhu

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, was felicitated by the Kerala State Government on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:14 IST

Paralympian Deepa Malik files nomination for PCI president

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Deepa Malik has filed nomination for the president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:49 IST

Jimmy Neesham rates Rohit Sharma's debut Test opening performance as 'ok'

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma may have impressed almost everyone with his debut performance as an opener in Test cricket, but New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham found his performance just 'okay'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:03 IST

Kylian Mbappe to miss France's Euro qualifying matches

Paris [France], Oct 9 (ANI): Striker Kylian Mbappe will miss France's Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland and Turkey due to an injury, the France Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveils his statue in Sweden

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Sweden's footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic unveiled his own shirtless statue in the city of Malmo on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:30 IST

Ben Stokes' wife rubbishes reports of cricketer choking her

New Delhi [India],Oct 9 (ANI)  : England all-rounder Ben Stokes' wife Clare has rubbished reports that the player tried to choke her during a party.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 08:06 IST

Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Germany's World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from football.

Read More
iocl