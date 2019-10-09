Winning gold at Tokyo Olympics main focus now, says PV Sindhu

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, Ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday said that her main focus now is to win gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"Right now my focus is on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and my main aim is to work hard and give my best at the Olympics," Sindhu told reporters.

"My ultimate aim is to get gold, but it is not going to be easy and I need to work hard," she added.

She made these statements on the sidelines of an event where she was felicitated by the Kerala State Government. The Kerala Olympic Association President V Sunil handed over the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to Sindhu.

Speaking further about her performance at the Korea open, she asserted that she learned from the game and expects to perform better in the future.

"I was happy with my performance, but then you win some you lose some. I learn from my game and hopefully, I will do well in the Denmark Open," said Sindhu.

Sindhu was knocked out of the Korea Open in the first round.

On August 25, the 24-year-old became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel. (ANI)

