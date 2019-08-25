Vice President of Badminton Association of India (BAI) Arun Lakhani
Vice President of Badminton Association of India (BAI) Arun Lakhani

Winning gold in World Championships is like winning an Olympic medal: BAI vice-president

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:32 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Comparing her feat to an Olympic medal, Badminton Association of India (BAI) vice-president, Arun Lakhani on Sunday lauded Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal in the BWF World Championships.
Speaking to ANI, Lakhani said, "This is the proud moment for the badminton fraternity and the whole country. Winning the World Championships in an extraordinary feat and it is like winning an Olympic medal."
He continued, "This is due to her rigorous practice and her passion for the game. The way she played today has shown Sindhu supremacy in the world badminton."
Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the event. She outclassed her opponent in a one-sided game in 36 minutes.
Other than Sindhu, Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth won the bronze medal after he suffered a loss in the semifinal on Saturday. He became the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to get a medal at the tournament after a gap 36 years.
"The performance of our players like Sindhu and Sai Praneeth showing that they are back in form and will perform better in the coming time. I'm sure that they will bring many more golds and many more laurels to the country," Lakhani said.
By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.
Earlier, the 24-year old has four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals.
Sindhu has also won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. This year she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:39 IST

Komalika Bari wins World Archery Youth Championships

Madrid [Spain], Aug 25 (ANI): The seventeen-year-old Indian Komalika Bari defeated Japan's Waka Sonoda in the recurve cadet women's final to win a gold medal at the 2019 World Archery Youth Championships here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:38 IST

Badminton fraternity lauds PV Sindhu for winning gold at BWF...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Badminton fraternity on Sunday lauded on PV Sindhu's achievement to become the first Indian shuttler to clinch a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:00 IST

Indian Navy congratulates officer's daughter on completing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday congratulated Priyadarshini Pawar, the daughter of one of its officers, for becoming the first Indian woman to successfully complete the 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:59 IST

PV Sindhu has created history today: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said shuttler PV Sindhu has created a history by winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 21:38 IST

App launched to help Paralympians look up accessible places in Tokyo

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A mobile app was launched here on Sunday to help para-athletes look up accessible places in Tokyo during their visit to the city for the 2020 Paralympics Games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:53 IST

Sachin, Sehwag hail Sindhu for becoming first Indian to win gold...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Sunday congratulated the ace shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 20:40 IST

Will work hard to double medal tally at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With exactly a year for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics to commence, the 2016 Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik is bubbling with confidence that the Indian contingent will work hard to double the medal tally at the global event.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:55 IST

This time we were expecting a better result, says Sindhu's...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): We were expecting a better result this time as PV Sindhu had trained hard for the competition, said an elated P Vijaya after her daughter became the first Indian to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 19:20 IST

New Zealand take 138-run lead over Sri Lanka on day four

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 25 (ANI): New Zealand's BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme helped their team on day four of the second Test to gain a 138-run lead over Sri Lanka at P Sara Oval Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:34 IST

PV Sindhu becomes first Indian to win BWF World Championships

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:49 IST

Jordan Henderson elated over Liverpool's 3-1 win against Arsenal

Liverpool [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson is elated over his club's 3-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, saying that "it was a really good performance' from the side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:42 IST

I'm over the moon: Tammy Abraham after scoring goals for Chelsea

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): After registering two goals against Norwich City in the ongoing Premier League, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has said that he was over the moon after scoring his first two goals for the club.

Read More
iocl