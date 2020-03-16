Wish I would've taken this seriously: Rudy Gobert after testing positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): "Wish I would have taken this thing seriously," said Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.

The player had tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday before the start of the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City's match in the NBA.



Gobert provided a health update on himself in a video released by the NBA on Twitter.

"Thank you to all the people who have been supportive and for the positive energy. I have been feeling better every single day. As you may already know, I just wanted to remind you guys to wash your hands with soap and water. It is all about protecting yourself and the people around you. I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously," Gobert said in a video posted by the NBA.

After being tested positive, an old video of Gobert surfaced for playing a prank with media professionals and they argued that it put them in the risk of contracting the illness.

As Gobert was leaving a media event on March 9, before he was diagnosed with coronavirus, he touched every microphone and recorder in front of him in jest.

However, after testing positive, the player went on to issue a public apology on Instagram.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously," Gobert had said on Instagram.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities. (ANI)