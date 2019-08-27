Wish to win more medals for India: PV Sindhu after arrival in India

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): After her historic maiden World Championship win, ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi where she thanked her fans for their support and said that she wished to win "many more medals for the country."

"I wish I'll get many more medals for this country. I would like to thank all my fans. It is because of their blessings and love that I am here today," she told ANI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

I am very happy about it, the 24-year-old player said about her win at the World Badminton Championship in Basel, Switzerland.

She said it was a great moment for her and she is really proud to be an Indian. "A great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian," she said.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday.

On Monday, she took to Twitter to express her emotions and feelings after achieving the feat and said that she failed to hold back her tears while witnessing the Indian flag go up on the venue amidst singing of the National anthem.

"I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship," she wrote.

The 24-year-old further stated that she had been preparing for so long and thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for the victory. (ANI)

