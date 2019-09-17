Virat Kohli (L) and Narendra Modi (R)
Virat Kohli (L) and Narendra Modi (R)

Wish you success in pursuit of taking India to greater heights: Virat Kohli wishes PM

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.
The 30-year-old cricketer wished the Prime Minister "good health and success in his pursuit of taking India to greater heights".
"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. @PMOIndia," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat.
He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.
Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi. Whereas, hashtags related to Modi birthday are trending on Twitter.
The BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:57 IST

