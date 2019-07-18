Indian sprinter Hima Das
Indian sprinter Hima Das

Wishes pour in for Hima Das for winning fourth gold within 15 days

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:35 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India's ace sprinter Hima Das who won her fourth gold within 15 days is receiving a bundle of wishes for her achievements.
Das won her latest gold in 200m race at Tabor Athletic Meet in the Czech Republic on Wednesday. She clocked the timing of 23.25 seconds.
Cricketer turned politician and Member of Parliament from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir hailed Das and tweeted, "Our Golden Girl is simply unstoppable
4 gold in 15 days for #HimaDas. An inspiration for every Indian, we're all rooting for you. You're limitless. A shining light for Assam in their time of darkness. Have fun, stay relaxed and keep doing what you're doing."

Spiritual leader Sadhguru sends his blessings to Das and wrote, "Hima Das, a Golden shower for India. Congratulations and Blessings. -Sg @HimaDas8 #HimaDas."

Actor Taapsee Pannu took a dig at Hima's feat and wrote, "Now she is gonna make a gold mine of her own. Kudos girl @HimaDas8."

"Fourth Gold in 15 days! What a spectacular win by our Indian star sprinter @HimaDas8 in 200m race at #TaborAthleticsMeet. Heartfelt Congratulations!," Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn tweeted.

"Congratulations to our champion @HimaDas8 on winning her fourth gold in a fortnight at the #TaborAthleticsMeet
Absolutely incredible! You have made us all immensely proud. Keep shining, keep winning and keep inspiring! Kudos to you! Jai Hind
#HimaDas #Athletics," Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted.

Earlier, the 19-year-old bagged three gold at different events. She won a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:14 IST

Sam Curran excited to be in England's Test squad

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): England all-rounder Sam Curran expressed his exhilaration over finding a spot in the 13-man squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:36 IST

India has a chance to progress to next round of World Cup 2022...

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia feels the team does have a chance of progressing to the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers if they play well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:14 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach of the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:03 IST

Marco Reus hails Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, while recalling his time with current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has revealed that the 52-year-old was one of the reasons he joined the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:42 IST

Morgan thanks fan who names his newborn after him

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan has thanked a fan for naming his newborn as 'Eoin Morgan'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:20 IST

Test match call-up leaves Lewis Gregory speechless

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI): Somerset bowler Lewis Gregory, who will make his England Test debut against Ireland, has said that receiving the call for the Test match left him speechless.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:05 IST

India batswoman Smriti Mandhana turns 23

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana turns 23 today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:40 IST

We don't feel cheated, says Trent Boult on England decalred as...

Auckland [New Zealand], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Thursday said that the team does not feel cheated with England decalred as ICC Men's Cricket World Cup champions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:38 IST

England prepared for Women's Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England team says they are prepared for the only-Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:03 IST

Juventus confirms signing Matthijs De Ligt

Turin [Italy], July 18 (ANI): Italian football club Juventus FC on Thursday confirmed signing of Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax FC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 14:00 IST

Khulna Titans sign Shane Watson for upcoming edition of BPL

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Bangladesh Premier League's side Khulna Titans on Thursday announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 12:22 IST

Boult, Sodhi, Santner return to Auckland after Cricket World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): New Zealand players Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner on Thursday returned to Auckland following the conclussion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More
iocl