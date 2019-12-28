Women's Boxing Olympic trials: Sakshi Chaudhary, Simranjit Kaur register wins

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Sakshi Chaudhary and Simranjit Kaur on Saturday registered wins in their respective bouts in the ongoing Women's Boxing Olympic qualifiers trails here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Chaudhary defeated Sonia Lather in the 57kg weight category while Simranjit Kaur upstaged L Sarita Devi in the 60kg category.

Sakshi registered a 9-1 win while Kaur ended up triumphant 8-2.

The six-time world champion, Mary Kom defeated Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the final round of the women's boxing trials in the 51kg category.

On Friday, Kom had defeated Ritu Grewal in a unanimous decision while Zareen too outclassed her opponent Jyoti.

The trials for the women's boxers are underway and will conclude today while the men's trials will take place from December 29 to 30. (ANI)

