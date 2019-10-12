Indian boxer Mary Kom (file photo)
Indian boxer Mary Kom (file photo)

Women's World Boxing Championships: Mary Kom loses semi-final, settles for bronze

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:08 IST

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 12 (ANI): Six-time world champion Mary Kom was knocked out of the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday after facing a defeat in the semi-finals of the tournament. As a result, she would now have to settle for a bronze medal.
Turkey's European champion Busenaz Cakiroglu defeated the 36-year-old 4-1 in the 51-kg category.
She had proceeded towards the semis after defeating Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-final.
India's Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Manju Rani (48kg) are scheduled to play their respective semi-final matches later today.
Rani will face Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat while Borgohain will take on China's Yang Liu.
Borogohain had defeated Poland's Karolina Koszewska 4-1 in the 69-kg quarterfinals while Rani outclassed North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the 48-kg category.
Boro will take on the top seed and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei. Boro had defeated Ursula Gottlob of Germany 4-1 in the quarter-finals. (ANI)

