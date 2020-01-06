World Archery Federation gives 'full support' to India for Commonwealth Games friendship programme

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The World Archery Federation's Secretary-General, Tom Dielen, on Monday said that they will give "full support" to India's proposal of having an Archery competition in India as part of the Commonwealth Games friendship programme.

Dielen wrote a letter to the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra in which he said that they will work together with the Indian government to finalise the details.

"We have well received a copy of your proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation and we are pleased that India included Archery in this proposal. World Archery is giving its full support to this proposal to have an Archery competition in India as part of the Commonwealth Games friendship programme," Dielen said in the letter.

"We will work together with the Indian Government, IAO and you to finalise the details and the exact programme but would suggest adding the mixed team events which will also feature in Tokyo 2020," the letter added.

Dielen further stated that they will promote the event among their member associations and provide the necessary technical assistance.

"World Archery would recognise the event for World Records as well as enter it on the World Ranking. We will promote the event among our member associations and provide the necessary technical assistance," he said.

"As you well know since you are part of the transitory committee, we are currently facing some issues with the Indian Archery Association but these should be resolved during the coming months and we will work with the newly elected President to make this event a success. In the meantime, we will continue the dialogue with the Commonwealth Games Federation to include Archery in the programme of Commonwealth Games," Dielen added.

The Union Sports Ministry on January 4 gave 'in-principle' approval to holding the Commonwealth Games shooting and archery events in India. Both the events will be held under the aegis of the Commonwealth Games Friendship Program in March 2022.

The Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SPS Tomar wrote a letter to Batra to convey him the ministry's 'in-principle' approval. (ANI)

