World Athletics announces new partnership with Pinsent Masons

Quai Antoine [Monaco], May 28 (ANI): World Athletics and Pinsent Masons have reached an agreement for the global firm to become the sport's first official supplier of legal services for the next four years.

Despite the uncertain international climate created by the coronavirus pandemic, the two organisations have made a declaration of confidence in their respective futures with this unique agreement, designed to aid their growth as global players.

Pinsent Masons originated as a law firm in the UK in 1769 and has evolved to become a world-leading global professional services business with the law at its core.

Voted Law Firm of the Year at the Legal Business Awards 2019, Pinsent Masons has 25 offices across five continents providing a strong international foundation to support World Athletics around the world.

World Athletics president, Sebastian Coe, said Pinsent Masons would be a perfect ally as the sport pursues its goal of strong growth over the next four years.

"In many ways, this agreement represents our ambitions for our sport as a global powerhouse. We want to have the best partners, ones who can help us deliver - we will need Pinsents' skillset in a number of areas as we continue to build athletics around the world and I'm delighted that they also see the value in this relationship," Coe said.

"Their global presence and relationships will allow us to access their services wherever we are, which is particularly useful for an organisation with 214 Member Federations and major events staged across the world, and their expertise will help us to maintain a world-best practice in our governance and commercial relationships," he added.

Head of Sports at Pinsent Masons, Trevor Watkins, said he was excited by the possibilities of this new partnership.

"We participated in a very rigorous tender process to secure this appointment. During it we established that we have shared values and a common purpose of championing change, promoting progress and enabling everyone to ensure the business works better, in short by striving to be world-class organisations. We believe we have a strong synergy with World Athletics in its desire to be the very best of sporting federations on governance, regulation and innovation," said Watkins. (ANI)

