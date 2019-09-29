World Athletics Championships: USA's Christian Coleman wins gold in 100m race

Doha [Qatar], Sept 29 (ANI): USA's Christian Coleman clinched a gold medal in the 100m race in the ongoing World Athletics Championships by clocking 9.76 seconds.

This timing is the fastest 100m sprint of the year and the sixth-fastest of all time, CNN reported.

Usain Bolt's 9.58-second sprint is the world record.

"World champion, it sounds incredible, too good to be true. For me to make it here and come out with gold is incredible," CNN quoted Coleman as saying.

Reigning world champion Justin Gatlin won a silver medal while Canadian Andre De Grasse won a bronze medal.

In the race, the first five men crossed the line in under 10 seconds.

In August this year, Coleman was reportedly set to miss the championships after it emerged that he had missed three drugs tests in 12 months under the 'whereabouts' system and was potentially facing an automatic one-year ban.

The case against the 23-year-old was eventually dropped on a technicality over dates and he was allowed to compete. (ANI)

