World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst postponed until Feb 2023

Bathurst [Australia], September 15 (ANI): World Athletics and the local organising committee (LOC) for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2022 have agreed to postpone the championships, which was scheduled to be held in Bathurst, Australia, on February 19, next year. The event will now take place on February 18, 2023, in Bathurst.

The postponement is due to the biosecurity measures and travel restrictions currently in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Australia. Australian borders are closed to international visitors.

"Athletics Australia and the LOC are delighted that World Athletics and its partners have agreed to the postponement, which allows us to plan and deliver a world-class celebration of cross country running in February 2023. This is one of the most exciting athletics events in the world and the iconic course at Mount Panorama will see some incredible racing," said LOC Co-Chair and Athletics Australia Board Member, Jill Davies.



"We would like to thank World Athletics and the New South Wales Government for their continued confidence in our ability to deliver a world-class event in February 2023. We will continue to work hard over the next year to be ready to welcome the world's best cross-country athletes and athletics fans to Bathurst for a global celebration of cross country running."

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships is regarded as the toughest race on the calendar, combining the world's greatest distance runners and challenging terrain to create a unique spectacle in sport. The 2023 event will be the 44th edition of these storied championships and will welcome more than 550 elite athletes from more than 60 countries to the famed Mount Panorama venue at Bathurst.

"We're looking forward to hosting the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in 2023," said Mayor Ian North of Bathurst Regional Council.

The World Athletics Cross Country Championship Bathurst 2023 will comprise the U20 men's (8km) and women's (6km) races, the universal mixed relay (8km) and the senior individual men's and women's races (10km). These World Championship events will be supported by a series of mass participation races. (ANI)

