World Athletics C'ships: Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday extended his good wishes to Neeraj Chopra after he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Thakur wrote, "Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event!"

"History scripted at #WorldAthleticsChampionship by @Neeraj_chopra1

Neeraj, we are very proud of you! You have not only inspired a generation to take up sports as a career but also made javelin throw one of the most loved athletic sports in India. My best wishes are with you," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, Manish Sisodia also tweeted, "Congratulations to our star athlete @Neeraj_chopra1 for his spectacular performance at the #WorldChampionships! This victory marks yet another historic moment for Indian athletics & will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. So proud!"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Neeraj Chopra for winning the silver medal.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003. (ANI)

