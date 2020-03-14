World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Minsk postponed due to coronavirus

Monaco, Mar 14 (ANI): The World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Minsk, scheduled to be held on May 2 and May 3, was on Saturday postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is with regret that we have agreed with the Belarus Athletic Federation and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus to postpone the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Minsk 2020 (May 2-3), due to the ongoing challenges created by the spread of new Coronavirus (COVID-19) internationally," World Athletics said in a statement.

The Belarus Government on Friday announced that they are cancelling all mass events until at least early April.

World Athletics said their medical team is in contact with World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding the COVID-19 and are working with the Local Organising Committee to identify an appropriate alternative date.

"The advice from our medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation, is that the spread of the Coronavirus is at a concerning level in many countries and all major gatherings should be reviewed," the statement read.

"We are working with the Local Organising Committee to identify an appropriate alternative date for both the host city and for the elite competitors. We thank the local authorities in Minsk for all the work they have done to prepare for this event and we hope to be able to announce a new date in the coming weeks," it added.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

WHO on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

