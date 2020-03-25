World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi postponed

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Mar 25 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, World Athletics, along with the Government of Kenya and Athletics Kenya, have postponed the World Athletics U20 Championships Nairobi 2020.

The event was scheduled from July 7 to 12.

"The current global situation would have seriously compromised the event at this time as many countries are restricting international travel, invoking necessary quarantines and advising citizens and event organisers to avoid mass gatherings," the World Athletics said in a statement.

The World Athletics medical team advised, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO), that the spread of the novel coronavirus is at a concerning level in many countries and all major gatherings should be reviewed without delay.

World Athletics is working together to identify a mutually appropriate alternative date convenient for the Government of Kenya and elite competitors.

The Local Organising Committee will continue with the preparations as the athletics' elite body will announce new dates in the coming weeks. (ANI)

