World Athletics U20 C'ship: India's Amit Khatri wins silver in 10,000m race walk

Kenya [Nairobi], August 21 (ANI): Indian athlete Amit Khatri on Saturday won the silver medal in 10,000m race walking event at the ongoing World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi.

Amit clocked 42 minutes 17.94 seconds to achieve the feat while Heristone Wanyonyi of Kenya clinched the gold after recording a time of 42.10.84.

This was India's second medal in the showpiece event having already won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event on Wednesday.

This is for the first time India has won a medal in race walking and two medals in a single edition of the Championships.

"Amit Kumar wins silver in 10000m Race Walk with a time of 42:17.94 at the #WorldAthleticsU20 in Nairobi. This is the 1st time India has won a medal in Race Walking and 2 medals in a single edition of the Championships. Many congratulations Champ!" SAIMedia tweeted.

The Indian quartet which consisted of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil finished third behind Nigeria and Poland with a timing of 3:20.60 seconds. The Indians bettered their heats time in the final. Notably, this was also the mixed event's debut at the U20 Worlds.

Meanwhile, National U20 record holder Shaili Singh was one of three women long jumper who secured automatic qualification, set at 6.35m, for the final when she leapt 6.40m on her third attempt on Friday.

She would have made the grade on the strength of her opening leap of 6.34m but chose to strain every sinew on her final attempt to gain the psychological edge going into Sunday's final. (ANI)