World Athletics welcomes new schedule for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Mar 30 (ANI): World Athletics on Monday welcomed the new schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organisers and the IOC. This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition," World Athletics said in a statement.

World Athletics further said that they are working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for their World Athletics Championships.

"Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships. We are also in discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation and the European Championships. We would like to thank our Oregon 21 Organising Committee, their stakeholders and our partners for their collaboration and willingness to explore all options," the statement read.

IOC on Monday announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be 'celebrated' from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympics Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan today agreed new dates for the games of the XXXII Olympiad, in 2021. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be celebrated from 23 July to 8 August 2021. They also agreed on new dates for the Paralympic games, which will be celebrated from 24 August until 5 September 2021," IOC said in a statement.

Earlier, the Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the event. (ANI)

