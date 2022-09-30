World Championship: India's Trap Mixed Team pairs fizzle out

Osijek [Croatia], September 30 (ANI): The two Indian Trap Mixed Team pairs fizzled out of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia, after both could not make it to the medal matches from the qualification round.

The pair of Vivaan Kapoor and Shreyasi Singh finished 15th with a score of 140 out of 150 while Prithviraj Tondaiman and Manisha Keer were further back with 138 for a 24th place finish.

The top six pairs out of 56 would make it to the medal matches with the top two making it to the gold medal match.



The Italian pair of Mauro Di Filippis and Giulia Grassia topped the table with a score of 144. They were tied with Great Britain and China on the same score before winning a shoot-out to claim top billing. Great Britain followed them into the gold medal match.

India is still searching for a second medal in the Shotgun World Championships.

Earlier in this tournament Bhowneesh Mendiratta claimed India's first Paris Olympics quota spot in shooting on debut at the ISSF Shotgun World Championships. Mendiratta claimed the 4th place in overall in the men's Trap final.

Mendiratta won his ranking round with an almost perfect score of 24/25, which enabled him to qualify for the medal match and ultimately a spot in the Paris 2024 team. (ANI)

