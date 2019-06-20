World C'ship Archery: Praveen Jadhav bags silver for India

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Archer Praveen Jadhav along with Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das bagged silver medal for India in the recently concluded World Championship Archery, held in the Netherlands.

The tournament, which takes place every two years, ran from June 10 to 16. Jadhav, who returned on Tuesday in the evening, said that Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju not only congratulated his team but also asked what all support he needs for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"In this world championship, there was an Olympic qualification. India won the silver medal as we lost to China. He (Rijuju) congratulated us and asked what all the support we need going forward. He also wished for our good practice," Jadhav told ANI.

In a tournament consisting of 12 participants, Jadhav, Rai, and Das beat the hosts of the event, Netherlands, before going down against China, eventual champions. The Netherlands settled at the fourth position as they were defeated by Korea.

Maharashtra-born Jadhav started playing archery in 2012 but stepped on the field in 2013. Reflecting on his first ever game, Jadhav said: "I played my first international in 2015. This event was my second competition in the senior's category."

Talking about his future and preparation, Jadhav said that he is strictly following the schedule prepared by his coaches and aims to get a gold medal for India.

"I used to do athletes but while playing that I saw archery. I didn't know it was costly but when got to know government supports it then I made up my mind to shift. It is a good game and helps to maintain concentration and focus. Olympics are coming," he said.

"Till now India doesn't have a medal in archery. My target is to get the gold medal for India. We have full government support and we are following the schedule made by our coaches. All types of equipment are there and the government is helping at every level," Jadhav added.



Jadhav will next compete in the World Cup Archery, scheduled to be held in Berlin. (ANI)

