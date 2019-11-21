Shooter Manu Bhaker (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)
Shooter Manu Bhaker (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)

World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker wins gold, creates junior world record

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:59 IST

Putian [China], Nov 21 (ANI): Shooter Manu Bhaker on Thursday won a gold medal in the ongoing 2019 ISSF World Cup in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event.
She also broke the junior world record with her total score of 244.7. Bhaker has won the first gold medal in the ongoing tournament for India.
"#Manu wins gold! A brilliant performance by 17-year-old shooting star #TOPSAthlete @realmanubhaker as she wins gold in women's 10m air pistol at the #WorldCupFinal in Putian with a score of 244.7. Great going Manu!#KheloIndia," SAI Media tweeted.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports also congratulated Bhaker on her win in the ongoing tournament.
"A gold for India in the Shooting World Cup Final in Putian as @realmanubhaker wins gold in the women's 10m air pistol with a score of 244.7. @KirenRijiju congratulates her on the win. Our shooters have already won 15 quotas for #Tokyoinparu2020," the minister's Office tweeted.

Serbia's Zorana Arunovic won the silver medal with 241.9, while Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze medal with a score of 221.8. (ANI)

