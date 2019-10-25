World Military Games: Deepak enters finals in men's light-fly 46-49 kg boxing category

By Ravi Jalhotra

Wuhan [China], Oct 25 (ANI): India's boxer Deepak has entered the finals of the men's light-fly 46-49 kg weight category and he will be playing the summit clash on Saturday.

In the second game of the men's bantamweight category 52-56 kg, India's Chirag lost to Mangolia's Kharkhuu Enkh Amar. With this loss, Chirag had to settle with the bronze medal.

Talking to ANI about his win, Deepak said: "The bouts so far have been good and the score is 5-0 now. I am confident of giving my best in the finals and bringing gold for the country. I feel fortunate to have participated in this tournament and reach the finals. It boosts your confidence and experience. I am planning to change the weight category ahead and perform well. I want to create a space in 52 kg. I always play with focus. I am not nervous about tomorrow."

The bronze medal winner Chirag said: "This bout was good and it was the first international tournament. Despite not qualifying for finals I am not discouraged. I will be playing for India. I was a little nervous but I am learning so that I don't repeat my mistakes. I have given my 100 per cent."

Coach Jai Singh lauded both Chirag and Deepak for their performance in the tournament.



"Both the matches were good. Chirag did an outstanding job today. Deepak has won the semi-finals and reached finals now. We will be training him for the Gold medal. We will get benefit from the Olympics qualifier. We always learn something," he said.

Singh further said that there were a lot of expectations from Amit Panghal. He said that Panghal is a big player and will take the learning curve from this tournament to spring good performances in future. (ANI)

