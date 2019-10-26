World Military Games: Deepak loses finals, raises question over judgment

By Ravi Jalhotra

Wuhan [China], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian boxer Deepak on Saturday lost the finals of the men's light fly 46-59 kg weight category against Zhussupov Temritas from Kazakhstan and as a result, the Indian has to settle with a silver medal.

Temritas defeated Deepak 5-0 in the finals. After the match got over, both Deepak and coach Jai Singh Patil raised questions over the judgment that was given in the summit clash.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak said: "I believe I played well. The boxer from the other side was not that good. I have had a good experience. I should have done better had I focused more on practice. I will also focus on a diet to gain weight. Winning and losing is a part of the game. You get a lesson when you don't win. I could feel the decision in the ring. Despite his foul, the referee was questioning me. I am learning from my defeat."

Patil also raised questions over the judgment that was passed in the summit clash.

"Last month when we went to Russia, the decisions were better. This time the decisions have not been in favour of our country, other countries have also praised our boxer. Everyone worked hard. In sports you have good days and bad ones too," Patil said.

The coach also said that in the second round of the match, the Indian boxer was clearly the front runner. He also alleged that the referee gave result in favour of Kazakhstan as players from Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan are well renowned.

"In the second round, Deepak was clearly winning but the referee gave 5-0 score. The referee had set his mind. He gave points to Kazakhstan because Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan have known players in boxing. It has ruined our entire year's hard work. We were assured of at least 4-5 medals but have got just two. It is sad, one-sided results in finals is not fair. If we do not get a similar bout then it will be a problem. We will qualify for Olympics and perform good," Patil said.

"Deepak is hurt after the decision as this gold was important," he added. (ANI)

