World Sports Journalists Day: Tendulkar, Jay Shah extend wishes to 'irreplaceable bridge' between sport and fans

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah led the way to wish media personnel on the occasion of World Sports Journalist Day on Friday.

World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated on July 2 every year in order to recognise the efforts of sports journalists covering and writing news related to the games.

Tendulkar shared a picture of him with sports journalists and thanked them for being an "irreplaceable bridge" between sports and fans.

"Happy #WorldSportsJournalistsDay!Thank you for your constant support and for being the irreplaceable bridge between sports and fans around the world," Tendulkar tweeted.

Jay Shah said sports journalists have played a stellar role in promoting sports and stories behind the success and failures of sportspersons.

"Sports Journalists have played a stellar role in promoting sports and bringing out stories of courage and hard-work, trials and tribulations behind every success & failures that sportspersons go through. Greetings to each one of you on #WorldSportsJournalistsDay," Jay Shah tweeted.

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani thanked sports journalists around the world for the "good job" they are doing.

"Life for many of us is so dull without sports and that's why we must thank the sports journalists around the world for the good job they are doing. We are greatful to you for bringing out our stories and passion for sports and motivating us to always do better," Rani tweeted.

Sports Miniter Kiren Rijiju said the journalists are critical stakeholders in ensuring the growth of sports sectors.

"I extend my best wishes to all our sports journalists on the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day. Media is a critical stakeholder in ensuring the growth of the sports sector. Let's all work together to create a sporting nation. #Cheer4India," Rijiju tweeted. (ANI)