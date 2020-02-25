World Team Table Tennis Championships postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak

Lausanne [Switzerland], Feb 25 (ANI): The 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Busan from March 22- 29, has been postponed due to coronavirus, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) confirmed on Tuesday.

After the news of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Busan, Korea Republic, an emergency contingency meeting was held between the ITTF Senior Management, the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) and representatives of the city of Busan.

In the meeting, the status of the World Team Table Tennis Championships was discussed and certain decisions were confirmed and approved by the ITTF Executive Committee and all stakeholders in Busan.

Firstly, it was confirmed to postpone the event and secondly, to provisionally reserve the dates of June 21- 28 and to monitor the situation in the coming weeks.

ITTF also said that keeping the health and safety of players, officials and fans is their top priority.

In light of the postponement of the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships, the ITTF is currently working with the local organising committee of the World Tour Australian and Korean Opens to find suitable dates for those events, which had been scheduled to take place during the same period. (ANI)

